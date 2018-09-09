Will a hurricane impact CCU’s scheduled home game Saturday? What are the scenarios?

Will Florence allow Coastal Carolina’s home game against Campbell to be played next Saturday?
Tropical Storm/Hurricane Florence is churning in the Atlantic Ocean and could be headed to the Grand Strand by the end of the week. The Chants are scheduled to play the Camels at 7 p.m. Saturday at Brooks Stadium.
Like Horry County and local municipalities, Coastal Carolina University officials are monitoring the situation.
If it looks like the storm is powerful and could be headed to the area, there could be a mandatory evacuation that includes the university, which would be shut down and students would not be allowed on campus.
The chances of a direct hit along the Carolinas next week has increased, according to a release from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.
Coastal and Campbell will have to weigh their options early in the week if the game can’t be played at CCU.
“The No. 1 priority is to make sure our guys are safe,” Coastal coach Joe Moglia said. “We will make whatever adjustments we need to make. If that means we’ve got to move to another city, we’ll move to another city.”
Just two years ago, Hurricane Matthew forced a campus evacuation that happened to encompass a football bye week and the team had nine days off – with only a few of those days planned.
Many players traveled back to their homes, and many rode out difficult situations with their families and/or friends in storm-impacted areas before team activities resumed. Because practices resumed before the campus reopened, many players were housed in the Marriott hotel for a couple nights.
“We were practicing in the parking lot of the Marriott, so we’re going to adapt and adjust. We’ll figure it out,” Moglia said.
If the game is not played this week, it can’t be made up until the end of the regular season, if at all. Coastal has a bye week on Oct. 6 and Campbell’s bye week is the next weekend, so Dec. 1 would be the first available Saturday for the teams to meet.
Campbell’s regular season ends on Nov. 17 and CCU’s on Nov. 23. The availability of Dec. 1 assumes Campbell won’t have an FCS playoff game.
There is incentive for both teams to play the game, at Brooks Stadium if possible. CCU would make money as a home game and it is Campbell’s one game against an FBS opponent with a guaranteed payday.
Depending on how their season goes, it’s possible the Chants would need the victory to become bowl eligible, as well.
Kicking carousel
After having a perfect game last week at South Carolina, hitting field goals of 45, 39 and 27 yards without a miss, freshman kicker Massimo Biscardi missed a pair of extra points Saturday.
With senior punter and place kicker Evan Rabon sidelined for the second straight week with a back injury, the Chants turned to Biscardi again for place-kicking duties. He missed two of five extra-point attempts and redshirt freshman Myles Prosser successfully kicked the Chants’ last two.
“We’re a little inconsistent with regard to our kickers so we need to work there,” Moglia said. “. . . [Biscardi] has done a good job in the past, but the extra point is a pretty easy kick, and for him to miss those is not really acceptable. So after he had missed two of the four we thought it was time to give somebody an opportunity.
“Now, the other guy made his first kick and the other kick was pretty low but it was strong enough we still were able to make the extra point. We have good kickers, but we’re just not as consistent as what we should be and what we’d like to be.”
Coaches say Rabon, of Florence, is week to week with a back issue that bothered him last season as well.
Prosser and Biscardi shared kickoff duties, sophomore Charles Ouverson punted for the second straight week and averaged 39 yards on two punts, and quarterback Kilton Anderson punted 36 yards into the end zone on fourth down from a shotgun formation.
Sophomore defensive lineman Jeffrey Gunter, who is 6-foot-4, blocked a UAB field goal attempt.
“We have always been known for having really good special teams, and we’re not going to maximize our potential this year if we don’t have really solid special teams,” Moglia said. “. . . I thought they were effective tonight.”
Head games
Coastal lost sophomore safety Jave Brown late in the first half on a targeting with the helmet call, as his helmet hit the receiver before his shoulder as he broke up a pass over the middle.
Brown will be eligible to play CCU’s entire next game. Had the infraction occurred in the second half, he would have to sit out the first half of the next game.
Comments