Former NC State guard Shakeel Moore picks new school. Find out where

N.C. State’s Shakeel Moore (2) celebrates making a three-pointer during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, December 22, 2020. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Former N.C. State guard Shakeel Moore has selected a new playing destination.

Moore, a native of Greensboro, announced on Monday that he will be transferring to Mississippi State. He posted the announcement on his Instagram account.

During his one season at N.C. State Moore appeared in all 25 games with just two starts. Moore (6-1, 180) averaged 6.8 points per game as a freshman. He scored 8 points in 24 minutes of action in a loss to Colorado State in the NIT. Moore also finished that game with a season-high five turnovers.

Moore had a breakout game on Dec. 22, scoring 17 points in a home win over North Carolina. That game also featured a highlight reel dunk over Tar Heels’ 7-foot freshman Walker Kessler. He scored 12 in the next game versus Boston College, and had his career-high (19) in a rematch with the Eagles in Raleigh on Feb. 6.

One of the best on-ball defenders on the roster, Moore led the team in steals with 35. But Moore could never crack the starting lineup in a loaded back court that included senior Braxton Beverly, junior Thomas Allen and fellow freshman Cam Hayes.

Even when Allen went down with a season-ending injury Moore never started alongside Hayes. That duty went to redshirt freshman Dereon Seabron.

N.C. State fans envisioned Moore and Hayes as the back court of the future for the Wolfpack. Moore, a three-star recruit, was rated the No. 4 player in North Carolina by 247Sports and the No. 24 point guard in the nation.

Moore finished his high school career at Moravian Prep with fellow N.C. State signee Josh Hall, who never enrolled and is a rookie with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Head coach Kevin Keatts won’t be hurting for guards in Raleigh next season. Allen, Hayes and Seabron return, along with true freshmen Breon Pass and Terquavion Smith. Keatts also welcomes Virginia transfer Casey Morsell.

In Starkville, Moore will be teammates with former UNC forward Garrison Brooks, who transferred to play for the Bulldogs after completing his career with the Tar Heels.

NC State basketball roster

WHO’S GONE?

Braxton Beverly (G, 6-0, 185) *

Nick Farrar (F, 6-6, 260) *

Max Farthing (G, 6-7, 210) *

Shakeel Moore (G, 6-1, 180) *

D.J. Funderburk (F, 6-10, 225)

Devon Daniels (G, 6-5, 200)

*Transferred

NEW FACES

Greg Gantt (F, 6-8, 220) *

Casey Morsell (G, 6-3, 196) *

Breon Pass (G, 6-0, 175)

Ernest Ross (F, 6-9, 210)

Terquavion Smith (G, 6-3, 180)

*Transfer

RETURNING

Jericole Hellems (F, 6-7, 205)

Manny Bates (F, 6-11, 230)

Thomas Allen (G, 6-1, 180)

Chase Graham (G, 6-1, 170) *

Dereon Seabron (G, 6-7, 180)

Cam Hayes (G, 6-3, 175)

Jaylon Gibson (G, 6-9, 210)

Ebenezer Dowuona (F, 6-11, 235)

*Walk on