Providence basketball forward from NC announces he’s transferring to NC State

N.C. State lost a player on Tuesday, but quickly filled that void on Wednesday.

Fayetteville native Greg Gantt, Jr. posted on Twitter ‘I’m Coming Home!!’ while wearing an N.C. State uniform in the picture.

Gantt spent the last two seasons at Providence. He played prep basketball at Trinity Christian School. Gantt (6-8, 220 pounds) was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and the No. 3 player in the state, according to 247Sports.

Gantt started 12 games for the Friars and appeared in 53 contests, averaging just 3.3 points in two seasons of action.

The addition of Gantt on the wing adds length along with junior Jericole Hellems and freshman Dereon Seabron. On Tuesday senior guard Braxton Beverly announced he was transferring from N.C. State. Head coach Kevin Keatts is still waiting on the decisions from seniors D.J. Funderburk and Devon Daniels on if they plan on returning for an extra year.

‘I’m Coming Home!!’