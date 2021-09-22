You’ve got to see this: Coastal Carolina celebrates Buffalo win with bullfight parody

The Coastal Carolina football team claims it has more fun than any other team in the country, and the Chanticleers keep trying to prove it.

The Chants gained recognition for their postgame locker room celebrations last season after a video of a wild WWE-like wrestling parody following a win over Georgia Southern was posted on social media and went viral.

The Chanticleers are at it again.

Following their 28-25 win at the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday, the Chants performed a bullfight parody in the visiting locker room at UB Stadium.

The celebration features a shirtless and masked matador in a red cape with a red and black Zorro-type hat, red cloth and sword, and a person in a bull mascot outfit. After the mascot makes a couple passes at the muleta-like cloth, the matador lifts the bull and drives it through a table adorned with NFL Buffalo Bills logos, then goes for the kill with the sword at the urging of a raucous locker room.

The 32-second video was posted on Twitter by CCU assistant coach Colton Korn early Wednesday night. He first posted a short video of the matador leading CCU through a fight song, with the message that he would post the postgame celebration if that video received 50 likes. It reached the required likes in a matter of minutes.

Under coach Jamey Chadwell, the Chants both vociferously chant the CCU fight song after each win and play for an individual trophy/celebration each game that is determined by a member of the coaching staff and is specific to each opponent.

The Chants, who are ranked 17th in the nation in both The Associated Press and USA Today AFCA Top 25 polls, have been doing a lot of celebrating over the past two years. They are off to a 3-0 start this year and are 14-1 over the past two seasons. They host Massachusetts at 1 p.m. Saturday at Brooks Stadium.

Big win big celebration. The boys are having fun #CHANTS pic.twitter.com/6NI2hBFO4H — Silas Kelly (@sila_SK_elly) October 25, 2020

This story was originally published September 22, 2021 7:23 PM.