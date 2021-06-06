The numbers show reality of U.S. gun violence problem. Isn’t it time we do something?

Gun violence

The second amendment reads: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Some believe this is a right to own any type and number of guns. Others think the Founding Fathers were only referring to the need for arms in order to fight a tyrannical government.

Words can be misinterpreted, especially words written over 200 years ago. Numbers, however, aren’t easily misconstrued. Here are some gun violence numbers, according to Brady:

Every day, 316 people are shot in the U.S. Among these, 106 people die. Gun homicides kill more than 1,600 children per year. Since Columbine, there have been more than 238 school shootings. Seventy-three percent of homicides committed in the United States are gun related. In England and Wales, that number is 4 percent.

The weekend of June 4th we wear orange in remembrance of victims of gun violence. Isn’t it beyond time to truly honor them by looking at what other countries are doing right, and what we are doing wrong?

Florence Barba, Myrtle Beach

Rep. Tom Rice

I was privileged to attend a recent Town Hall meeting hosted by U.S. Rep. Tom Rice. I had an important message to convey and, fortunately, was able to do so.

In the aftermath of the January 6th assault on our nation’s capitol, Rep. Tom Rice was faced with the dilemma: Do I do what’s expedient, or what’s right? Along with nine other Republican congressmen, he voted to hold our president accountable for his actions surrounding that crisis. Rice’s decision demonstrated a courage and strength of character uncommon among today’s politicians!

I’m honored to have served a full career as an Air Force officer and pilot, including flying B-52 combat missions over Hanoi, North Vietnam. But for some time now, I’ve sadly watched many politicians make expedient choices that have eroded the values my Republican party has long stood for. Tom Rice’s principled stand on holding leaders accountable for their actions has renewed my faith in a party I felt was slowly slipping into mediocrity.

We need to rally around leaders like Tom Rice and not allow allegiance to a strong personality trump our support for conservative initiatives that strengthen our beloved nation!

Bob Sweet, Myrtle Beach

Unemployment

Regarding the May 25 article about jobs and people not wanting to return to work:

It’s assumed it was the extra $300 federal unemployment benefit, which Gov. McMaster took away to try to force people back to work. How about those rural folks where there are no jobs, places closed, etc.?

It’s not smart, but then again this is S.C. politics!

The simple answer: Raise wages to a livable amount. The current minimum wage of $10-12 an hour doesn’t work anymore. Companies and owners have to take less, or just raise prices!

Rick Comfort, North Myrtle Beach

Mental health lifeline

May was Mental Health Month. By urging my public officials to prioritize suicide prevention, mental health, and crisis care, I’m hoping to influence collective change to support #MentalHealth4All.

Right now, individuals in crisis can call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress and those that care for them. Soon, it’ll be much easier to remember how to reach the Lifeline as the number will change to “988” nationwide by July 2022.

It’s important states pass legislation NOW to fund 988 and their state’s crisis response system, just as we fund 911 and emergency services — through small fees on our phone bills. Reliable funding will help ensure all 988 callers can reach a counselor in their own state who is familiar with and can connect them to local resources. Culturally competent support and local connections can better help all callers through their crisis and in their recovery.

I am a suicide attempt survivor and we need better legislation passed to better serve our growing, under-served community.

Join me in urging public officials to fund 988. We all play a role in changing the culture around mental health.

Angela Smith, Myrtle Beach