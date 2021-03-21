Come have ‘Coffee with your Congressman:’ Tom Rice headed to Myrtle Beach this week

U.S. Rep. Rice

Got something to say to Tom Rice? Next week is your chance.

The congressman will host “Coffee with Your Congressman” events in Georgetown, Myrtle Beach and Florence. Rice is expected to be in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, March 23 from 3 p.m. to 4p.m.

“Join me to discuss upcoming legislation and current events affecting the nation, state, and district,” he told followers on a Facebook post. A Facebook page for the Myrtle Beach event garnered around 25 comments by Saturday morning. Many were negative, and mostly centered around his controversial vote to impeach former President Donald Trump. Rice defended his vote during a January virtual townhall, where he told listeners he “voted his conscience.”

The congressman also said that most of the calls he got that month were about the impeachment, but that it is a 50-50 split between positive and negative comments.

The Myrtle Beach event will be held at the Chapin Memorial Library, which is located at 400 14th Ave. N. Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.