Horry County needs traffic cameras to catch red light violators and save lives

Red light violations





Sitting at traffic lights on 501 on March 24, I witnessed six cars speeding through red lights!

I know we can’t have police sitting at every traffic light, but Horry County sure can employ traffic cameras. I don’t agree with any of the “privacy violation” nay-sayers; if you aren’t doing anything wrong, what is your problem? Toll roads use “E-Zpass” and like fare collectors; do people scream about “privacy violations”? No!

It is time for Horry County to establish a traffic camera policy; the lives it would save is immeasurable, but if it is only one it is worth the expenditure. I bet they would get more back on the fines that would outweigh the installation cost.

Harvey C. Connors, Conway

Sell Santee Cooper

An appeal to every household in the area: If you think that the government does things better than the private sector, then you may as well skip the rest of this letter and go about your life.

If you know that the government (at all levels) has a history of doing things that are anything but efficient and productive, then you would have to agree that the State of South Carolina has no business being in the electric utility business, especially after having created the multi-billion dollar boondoggle of the failed VC Summer nuclear plant project.

Join the voice of many of your responsible citizens and demand that South Carolina get out of the power business and sell Santee Cooper!

Larry W. Richardson, Myrtle Beach

Traffic problems

I think you should explore the horrible traffic conditions on Postal Way in Carolina Forest, and the terrible traffic problems that will exist if building is allowed along Gardner Lacey Rd. There is only one way out to 501 from the housing in Clear Pond, and all of the other housing areas along Gardner Lacy. (Waterford does not want traffic driving through their housing area, and I don’t blame them.)

If you think about it, just imagine if there is a hurricane, fire or other problem and everyone has to evacuate! Even now it’s a dangerous situation.

Karen Meyer, Myrtle Beach

Equal pay for women

On March 24, we recognized Equal Pay Day. Equal Pay Day shines a spotlight on the gap between men and women’s earnings. It takes women until March 24 of the following year to earn an equal amount to the amount earned by men in commensurate positions. This pay gap is even wider for women of color.

The Act to Establish Pay Equity is currently in Committee here in South Carolina.

This bill ensures that wages will be based on factors such as skill, effort and responsibility. It eliminates the need to disclose prior wage history so employees are not forced to endure wage discrimination as they move on to other jobs. Pay gaps based on prior wage history normally continue throughout women’s working lives. This bill will require transparency to eliminate discrimination and promote a fair and productive work environment.

For every dollar earned by men in South Carolina, women are paid 77 cents. African American women are paid 57.5 cents compared to white men, and other women of color face high wage gaps as well.

Our State Representatives must bring The Act to Establish Pay Equity (H.3183 & S. 514) to a vote and vote YES!

Florence Barba, Myrtle Beach

Littering

Regarding the article, “COVID killed a year’s worth of cleanups.” The article should have been about the people who throw out trash like their McDonald’s wrappers and cups. And others who discard almost anything in our parks and waterways. Set up cameras at key dumping areas. Snap photos of their license plates. Discard an old tire; okay, send a bill for say $250. If they don’t pay, revoke the registration on their vehicle.

George J. Wilberg, Murrells Inlet