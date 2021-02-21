Horry County offering vaccines to all govt. employees before seniors is infuriating

Horry County vaccines

The report that Horry County offered the COVID-19 vaccine to all of its employees, while seniors who are at risk are struggling to find appointments, is infuriating. Council leader Johnny Vaught’s statement that they were following DHEC guidelines, as all employees are critical, is clearly misleading at best. The DHEC website defines phase 1a eligibility for government workers as for those critical to vaccine distribution and COVID-19 testing only. This is the same councilman who argued to repeal the mask mandate. Yet he jumps the line for himself and his government employees. I hope he realizes that for every dose that they receive, an older, at-risk person has to wait, and during that time perhaps gets sick or even worse. Shame on him!

David Desmarais, Myrtle Beach

We need speed bumps

We have lived on 67th Ave N. in Myrtle Beach since 2011. With all the new development, the increased traffic has become worse, and the speeding along 67th has also increased. The night before I wrote this letter, an out-of-control car was in our pond. No one was hurt, but it’s only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured or killed. I suggest speed bumps be placed to slow vehicles down. The school bus stops along this route; lots of kids are in danger if nothing is done about this issue. Please take up this matter immediately.

Dennis R. Dunham, Myrtle Beach

A glimmer of hope

In today’s era of catastrophic cowardice, hypocrisy, corruption, greed, and myopia among political leaders determining our well-being, a desperately welcome glimmer of hope for ethical, moral, honestly democratic government is arising.

By at last rebelling against Trumpism, and despite the expected conflagration of backlash assaulting them, our own Representative Tom Rice and former ambassador and governor Nikki Haley now have mustered the courage, decency, self-respect, and social decency to rise above that swamp — No doubt, terribly difficult for them, thus admirably noble and commendable!

Such principled vigorous stances and dedication are what we so desperately need. Restoring civility will be daunting. The alternative — allowing de-humanized, Orwellian quality-of-life penury to be further inflicted on our progeny — is unthinkable!

Regardless of our views about Rice’s and Haley’s political performances heretofore, they, along with others who also reform, need and deserve our pro-active praise, encouragement, and support for that.

Gary M. Newman, Murrells Inlet

Electoral College

The lengthy and unpopular Iraq War was the direct result of the Electoral College handing George Bush the Presidency, despite his losing the popular vote. Too bad that didn’t precipitate a serious and sustained examination of the role of the Electoral College then.

If there are any lingering reservations about the need to abolish the Electoral College, the election of Donald Trump should have dispelled them by now. Does any honest person truly believe that had the popular vote winner, Hillary Clinton, become President, she would have been responsible for the level of chaos, incompetence, immaturity, immoral conduct, and lawlessness, we’ve witnessed — including inciting an insurrection?

Our democracy is hanging by a thread with the Electoral College poised as the “Sword of Damocles.” We should not waste any time in jettisoning the Electoral College, in favor of the popular vote, to elect our Presidents. Trump has, more clearly than ever, shown us the risks of the current system.

Larry Brown, North Myrtle Beach

NextEra Energy

S.C. needs to move forward with the sale of Santee Cooper to NextEra Energy. I have researched NextEra and I’m impressed with their renewable energy initiatives, and how they plan to help S.C. grow and thrive.

Unlike Santee-Cooper, NextEra has the financial strength to fulfill commitments and give back to the community. They support STEM education initiatives through donations to schools and scholarships in robotics. They’re also committed to attracting and maintaining a diverse workforce.

Our communities need the financial strength and community involvement that NextEra Energy can bring. I support the sale of Santee Cooper to Next Era Energy.

Kevin Mishoe, Conway