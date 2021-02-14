Will Senate Republicans do what’s best for democracy in Trump’s impeachment trial?

Impeachment trial

The question facing Senate Republicans regarding impeachment: Will they do what’s best for America and our democracy, or will they be more concerned about losing their next primary? Except for those who don’t want to face reality, everyone else knows Biden won the election, fair and square.

Before the impeachment trial, a group of Trump’s lawyers resigned because he insisted they base their case on a rigged election, instead of the impeachment being unconstitutional. Once again it demonstrates that Trump’s convinced his gut is smarter than the advice of experts.

Will the Republican Party ever go back to the conservative principles and family values of Reagan, or will we have a “Trumpican Party” and a Republican Party? That seems to be a lose-lose scenario. The best strategy for the Republican Congressmen is to be honest, admit the election was not rigged, and hope they can convince Trump’s supporters that being loyal to Trump means defeats in the future. But do they have the integrity, backbone and the courage to ignore violent threats made by some of Trump’s supporters? Hitler and Mussolini succeeded in using strong-arm violent tactics. Let’s hope we do not allow the same thing to happen here.

Joe Czarnecki, Myrtle Beach

District 7 candidates

I’ve heard several times recently that being a “successful business man” is a major justification for supporting candidates for national political office. Really now, are we sure we want to use that criterion as a primary reason for electing someone to such an important office as our District 7 United States House of Representatives?

Representative Tom Rice possesses high level skills, knowledge, and perspectives which have provided him with the tools to serve District 7 well over the years. His formal educational training is also very impressive. Why should we settle for other candidates who are clearly less qualified? Tom is a proven winner.

Ray Brayboy, Myrtle Beach

Path to Socialism

Deceased American war veterans, from any of our wars, any race, all had one thing in common — they were willing to put their lives on the line for the freedom of living in the best country God has ever bestowed on mankind. I feel they’re all rolling over in their graves as America has voted away our history of freedom, and put it on a path to Socialism. All Democrats are not Socialists, but every single Socialist is a Democrat. Despite his pledge to sign many executive orders costing many thousands of jobs, open our borders, rejoin the World Health Organization, he was still elected. To those who hated our former President more than they loved our old country — I hope you enjoy living in a Socialist society. Should you develop buyer’s remorse, I suggest you start thinking about voting every Democrat in Washington out of office in the next mid-term elections — If we are still allowed to vote by then.

Jack Darling, North Myrtle Beach

Gene Ho for Mayor

January 16, Diana and I accepted an invitation to have a complimentary lunch and hear Gene Ho speak about what he would do as the mayor of our city.

During his brief speech, Mr. Ho spoke of taking back the beach from all the crime that had come to Myrtle Beach in his many years of living in the Grand Strand. He boldly quoted from the book of Genesis, and spoke of lovingly empowering the police to establish a firm presence that told would-be criminals that crime of any sort would be met with swift and just repercussions. Gene Ho said that he would get to know all the police personally, and would encourage all of the law abiding citizens of our beautiful city to return to the boardwalk and take back our beach and make it a place that families could enjoy again.

Mr. Ho only spoke for a little over 10 minutes, but what he conveyed was said with great care and conviction. He has a genuine vision to change Myrtle Beach for the better.

David Allport, Myrtle Beach