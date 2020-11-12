Former Trump photographer announces run for Myrtle Beach mayor

A Myrtle Beach based photographer who captured President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign has announced his run for the city’s top government position Wednesday night.

Gene Ho, who photographed the president during his 2016 campaign and authored the book “TRUMPography: How Biblical Principles Paved the Way to the American Presidency” wrote about his candidacy for Myrtle Beach mayor in a Facebook post.

“I’ve never run for public office nor was it ever my intention to do so,” the post reads. “However, the one thing that I’ve learned the last few years is that making a difference in the world starts at home. It begins with our family, then carries over to the community.”







Ho is the owner of Gene Ho photography in Myrtle Beach and widely known for his photography. In his post, he wrote that he’ll work to earn the support of residents in his 2021 campaign. “For my friends in Myrtle Beach: I will earn your support. I will share my ideas and listen to yours. We will work together to make our vision come true,” the post reads. Current Mayor Brenda Bethune’s term continues until January 2022. Messages seeking comment by The Sun News were left with Ho and Bethune.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.