SC Congressman Tom Rice voting to impeach Trump was a misrepresentation of his voters

Tom Rice’s worst mistake

Tom Rice represents Horry and Georgetown counties, S.C., in the U.S. Congress. In 2016, 55% of Georgetown County voters voted for Trump. In Horry County, 67.3% voted for him. In 2020, Trump received 55.9% of Georgetown County’s vote. In Horry county, Trump received 66.1% of the vote.

For Tom Rice, the fool I voted for, to impeach Trump… he will find out that was the worst mistake he ever made. Who has he been representing? This cannot be forgotten at the next election.

Ted Bowden, Georgetown

Tom Rice showed courage

I would like to thank Tom Rice for having the courage and patriotic good sense to vote for the impeachment of Donald Trump. Angie Jones, our county treasurer, should take a page out of the Tom Rice playbook and stay home and take care of her duties as treasurer of this county. She was not elected to represent me in Washington; Tom Rice was. By the way, I voted for both of these individuals, but I won’t be voting for her again.

Bradley Bayman, North Myrtle Beach

A sad time for America

It’s a sad time for America right now. I never in my lifetime, did I think we would need the military to defend the Capitol from our own American citizens. The world is watching us. The greatest country on earth, falling apart. America needs to come together as one again. I’m hoping that our future brings us better times. We all have the right to free speech and protest peacefully. Rioting isn’t peaceful protesting. All who have been a part of this must pay a price. What is happening now is wrong and un-American. I hope we all can agree on that.

Tim Warren, North Myrtle Beach

Figure it out

It is time for our leaders, both political and health-related, to quit kicking the can down the road regarding the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. Stop the blame game and get your heads together and figure out how to get the vaccine we already have into the arms of our residents. Then collectively figure out how South Carolina will receive the necessary doses it needs to vaccinate our population. People’s lives are at stake while our leaders are busy pointing fingers.

Richard J. McKibben, North Myrtle Beach

To Governor McMaster

The vaccination program in S.C. appears to be disorganized and cumbersome. Thousands of people live inside S.C. Homeowner Associations, many over 55 years of age. Governor McMaster should sponsor an executive order to send technicians into these communities, rather than burden hospitals, clinics and pharmacies, and risk spreading disease. Stay in place and vaccinate!

Roger Quinn, North Myrtle Beach