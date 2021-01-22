COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Jan. 22

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 366,000

At least 366,149 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March, and 5,768 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday reported 3,363 new COVID-19 cases, down from 3,567 reported the day before.

The state has reported more than 78,500 cases in January, the most new cases seen in a single month.

Thirty-nine additional deaths were reported Thursday.

As of Thursday, 24.5% of COVID-19 tests were positive. Health officials have said that number should be closer to 5% to control the spread of the virus.

At least 2,345 people were hospitalized in South Carolina with the coronavirus as of Thursday.

As of Thursday, the state had received nearly 424,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and had administered 190,000.

Beaufort hospital vaccinating 1,000 at high school stadium

Beaufort Memorial Hospital turned a high school stadium parking lot into a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday to administer nearly 1,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, The Island Packet reported.

Walk-ups weren’t welcome at the clinic, set up outside the Beaufort High School Stadium.

Last Friday, the hospital was forced to cancel 6,000 vaccination appointments scheduled through March 30 after state officials announced hospitals would receive only 20% to 25% of the Pfizer doses they requested this week.

The stadium clinic was made possible by the Medical University of South Carolina, which provided 1,000 doses to Beaufort Memorial.

The all-day clinic was available to people who had appointments canceled from Monday to Jan. 25.

Beaufort Memorial plans to hold another vaccination event three weeks from now so people can get their second shot. Both Pfizer and Moderna recommend getting two doses of their vaccines.

Rock Hill to open public vaccination clinic at Galleria Mall

Starting Friday, the Galleria Mall in Rock will serve as a COVID-19 vaccination site, The Herald reported.

City leaders worked in partnership with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control to launch the clinic, which will operate at the back of the mall from Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The clinic has 500 doses ready to administer and has requested 2,000 more. Vaccinations will be performed by appointment, with availability determined by the number of doses on hand.

SC mayors urge Congress to pass Biden’s COVID relief plan

Four South Carolina mayors added their signatures to a letter urging Congress to pass President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan, The State reported.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors, a non-partisan organization that advocates for communities across the country, published the letter Tuesday, signed by more than 280 mayors nationwide.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin added his name to the letter, as did Batesburg-Leesville’s Lancer Shull, Chester’s Wanda Stringfellow and Sumter’s David Merchant.

Biden’s nearly $2 trillion relief and economic rescue plan includes hundreds of billion in aid for local governments.

“The overwhelming burdens of the pandemic have not been felt on Wall Street, they have been felt on Main Streets all across America,” Benjamin told The State. “They’ve been felt on the streets of our neighborhoods, and there have been burdens on small businesses. The ability to get those resources, direct to local governments, who are providing the primary services that go to our quality of life, is just so important.”