Tropical Storm Henri means rip currents in Myrtle Beach area this week. Here’s when

Tropical Storm Henri has formed in the Atlantic, and its impacts are expected to reach the Myrtle Beach area in the form of rip currents.

Henri’s path isn’t expected to reach the coast of South Carolina, but “life-threatening rip currents” are possible as a result of its path through the Atlantic and toward the Northeastern U.S., according to the National Hurricane Center. Rip currents are narrow currents of water moving away from the shore that pose a threat to swimmers.

The risk of rip currents is moderate Thursday and intensifies to high on Friday in coastal Horry and Georgetown counties, according to the National Weather Service. A moderate risk means rip currents are possible in the surf zone, while a high risk means they’re likely.

The Myrtle Beach area hasn’t been in the direct path of a serious tropical storm yet this season, but impacts from storm systems that have formed in the Atlantic continue to affect the region. Tropical Storm Fred caused almost relentless rain and some thunderstorms in the area this week.