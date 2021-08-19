Weather News

Tropical Storm Henri means rip currents in Myrtle Beach area this week. Here’s when

Tropical Storm Henri has formed in the Atlantic, and its impacts are expected to reach the Myrtle Beach area in the form of rip currents.

Henri’s path isn’t expected to reach the coast of South Carolina, but “life-threatening rip currents” are possible as a result of its path through the Atlantic and toward the Northeastern U.S., according to the National Hurricane Center. Rip currents are narrow currents of water moving away from the shore that pose a threat to swimmers.

The risk of rip currents is moderate Thursday and intensifies to high on Friday in coastal Horry and Georgetown counties, according to the National Weather Service. A moderate risk means rip currents are possible in the surf zone, while a high risk means they’re likely.

The Myrtle Beach area hasn’t been in the direct path of a serious tropical storm yet this season, but impacts from storm systems that have formed in the Atlantic continue to affect the region. Tropical Storm Fred caused almost relentless rain and some thunderstorms in the area this week.

Profile Image of Mary Norkol
Mary Norkol
Mary Norkol covers housing and homelessness for The Sun News through Report for America, an initiative which bolsters local news coverage. She joined The Sun News in June 2020 after graduating from Loyola University Chicago. She was editor-in-chief of the Loyola Phoenix, leading the paper to first place in its general excellence category from the Illinois College Press Association. Norkol won awards in podcasting, multimedia reporting, in-depth reporting and feature reporting from the ICPA. While in college, she reported breaking news for the Daily Herald and interned at the Chicago Sun-Times and CBS Chicago.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service