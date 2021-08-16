Weather News

Impacts of Tropical Storm Fred to affect to the Myrtle Beach area. Here’s what to know

Tropical Storm Fred isn’t expected to reach South Carolina, but its impact could be felt in Myrtle Beach’s forecast for the next several days.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast in and around Myrtle Beach through Friday, with thunderstorms most likely on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service’s (NWS) location in Wilmington, NC.

While Tropical Storm Fred’s potential to reach hurricane status remains questionable as it approaches Florida, the Carolinas are bracing for some possible impacts.

The Myrtle Beach area doesn’t currently have any watches, warnings or advisories in place, and chances of precipitation remain relatively low Monday. The chance of precipitation jumps to 60% Tuesday and stays above 50% through Friday, according to the NWS.

Over the weekend, showers and thunderstorms are possible, the NWS says.

