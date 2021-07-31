Heat advisory issued for Horry and Georgetown counties. Here’s when the heat will break.

Potentially dangerous heat has prompted the National Weather Service to warn people in Horry and Georgetown counties to stay indoors and stay cool.

A heat advisory is in place for the counties, in both the coastal and inland areas, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The heat index, a measure that combines temperature and humidity to give a sense of how warm the temperature feels, is expected to reach 107 degrees.

A heat advisory differs from an excessive heat watch or an excessive heat warning, which are issued when the heat index is expected to exceed 110 degrees.

The NWS advised staying in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun, and drinking plenty of fluids. Pets and children shouldn’t be left in a vehicle under any circumstances. It’s important to understand the signs and symptoms of heat illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and avoid working outdoors if possible.

The extreme heat is expected to last into Sunday, with a heat index of 105 degrees expected in the afternoon, according to the NWS. By Monday, more normal levels are expected with a high heat index of 93 degrees.