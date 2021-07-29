High heat index forecast in Myrtle Beach this week. Here are 5 tips to stay cool

Temperatures in the Myrtle Beach area are expected to reach the high 80s and low 90s, and the area’s heat index could mean potential health complications for residents and visitors.

The heat index is expected to reach its most intense — and potentially dangerous — levels Friday and Saturday, with levels at and 106° and 102° respectively, according to the National Weather Service. The heat index combines the air temperature with the humidity in a certain area to give a sense of how warm the weather actually feels to the average person.

Before making plans this week, read our tips from Dr. Tim Carr, medical director of the emergency department at McLeod Health Seacoast in Carolina Forest.

Know the risks of high temperatures

There’s a spectrum of how severe health impacts can be from the heat, ranging from heat cramps to heat exhaustion to heat stroke, which can cause a person to pass out and potentially lead to brain damage.

Heat stroke is the most severe illness from heat, and it’s important to call for medical assistance as soon as possible. Do not give anyone experiencing heat stroke anything to drink, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends. Signs of heat stroke include dry, red skin without sweat, a throbbing headache, confusion and loss of consciousness.

Heat exhaustion can include nausea and vomiting, at which point Carr suggests going to the hospital to replenish your fluids.

“You go inside, it’s too late,” Carr said. “If you’ve already got heat exhaustion, you’re going to have chills, you’re going to get nauseous, you’re going to cramp.”

Heat exhaustion can also lead to hallucinations and vomiting, Carr said.

Heat rash is another possibility in extreme temperatures, according to the CDC. Heat rash looks like clusters of small blisters that look like pimples. It’s important to keep the rash dry and stay cool.

Get out of the sun, even if you feel fine

Taking breaks from time in the sun and extreme heat is vital, even if you don’t feel faint or dehydrated.

If people are mindful of how much time they spend in direct sunlight, negative health impacts from the heat are “extremely preventable,” Carr said.

Cooling down in the water can also help lower your body temperature, but getting out of the sun is key.

Take a close look at your medications





Certain medications can make people more vulnerable to being affected by the heat, so it’s important to consider the possible impacts of any medications you might be on.

Blood pressure medicine, diuretics and prostate medicine can lead to people getting heat exhaustion quicker, Carr said.

Stay hydrated, but take it a step further

A common misconception about heat exhaustion and head stroke is that it’s all about hydration, Carr said. While keeping water in your system is important, it’s not the only thing to keep in mind.

“Preventing dehydration is key,” Carr said. “But if you’re in heat long enough, regardless of how much fluid ... the humidity contributes a lot, you’re going to get sick. Your body temperature is going up, and it breaks down muscle.”

That’s why it’s important to get out of the sun every so often, Carr said.

Humidity can contribute to the danger of extreme heat, it’s not only about high temperatures. The more humid it is, the harder your body has to work to lower its body temperature by sweating.

Protect your skin

Ditch the tanning oil.

Sunburns can be extremely dangerous, and it could lead to a trip to the hospital if it gets severe enough. Tanning oil simply reflects ultraviolet rays, but has little to no protection.

“That’s not trying to protect your skin, that’s trying to get you tan,” Carr said.

If you get a sunburn severe enough that it blisters, it’s probably time to go to the hospital to get treatment.