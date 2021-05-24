Weather News

King tides return to the Myrtle Beach area before Memorial Day weekend. What to know

King tides are returning to Myrtle Beach this week, bringing potential for flooding and possible concerns for beachgoers ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

The king tide, also known as perigean spring tide, is expected to last until Friday, according to tide tables from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The area’s highest tide is expected Tuesday through Thursday.

King tides happen during a new moon or a full moon, when its orbit is closest to Earth.

Coupled with possible wind and rain, the king tides could cause flooding, particularly in low-lying coastal areas. The Myrtle Beach area forecast doesn’t include rain until Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

People going to the beach during king tide should remember to allow enough space for beach patrols, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department reminded Facebook users in a post Monday.

DHEC’s online tide tables indicate when high tides are anticipated based on specific locations.

The next king tide is expected for June 22-25, according to DHEC’s tide tables.

