Myrtle Beach expects sun and warm weather for the next week. That could be a problem

Residents and visitors along the Grand Strand are enjoying the beach weather, but experts say the area is in desperate need of rain.

The area hasn’t seen more than an inch of rain since May 3, and the next week’s forecast doesn’t include any precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.

That’s a “big deal,” as meteorologist Stephen Keebler put it.

Over the next week, temperatures hover in the high-70s and 80s, according to the NWS. By this time next week, temperatures could push closer to the 90-degree range, without a rain drop in sight.

May is usually one of the drier months in the Myrtle Beach area, with an average of 2.96 inches of rain compared to 4.07 inches in June and 5.4 inches in July. But going several weeks without rain could have consequences in the area, Keebler said.

“If it gets much longer ... we may have to rely on the tropical system to replenish some of the rainfall and that’s not always a good thing,” Keebler said.

With 1.35 inches of rain in North Myrtle Beach thus far in May, the area has gotten only 69% of its average rainfall at this point in the month, according to Keebler. Over the last 60 days, North Myrtle Beach has seen 61% of its average precipitation.

The Myrtle Beach area is categorized under a “moderate drought” by the U.S. Drought Monitor. That means some crops could be damaged and streams and reservoirs could have lower water levels than normal.

If the current trends continue as forecast, Keebler said it’s “highly likely” the drought could get more severe. If the drought becomes severe under the U.S. Drought Monitor’s definition, residents can expect loss of crops, water shortages and water use restrictions imposed.

For now, Keebler recommended residents simply enjoy the beach weather, but with a few suggestions: try to be proactive by conserving water and avoiding burning outdoors.

“Everybody loves to have a beautiful lawn and everything else,” he said. “But if you don’t see any rainfall, I’m not going to water it every day.”