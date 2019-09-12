Myrtle Beach is in projected path of a tropical system over Bahamas. See what’s in store

Fly over damage on Pawleys Island after Hurricane Dorian Private docks in Pawleys Island sit mangled on the afternoon of Sept. 6, 2019, after enduring the high speed winds of Hurricane Dorian. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Private docks in Pawleys Island sit mangled on the afternoon of Sept. 6, 2019, after enduring the high speed winds of Hurricane Dorian.

Just a week after Hurricane Dorian passed Myrtle Beach, the area is in the projected path of a storm over the Bahamas that is expected to form into at least a tropical storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The disturbance dubbed Possible Tropical Cyclone 9 has 30 mph maximum sustained winds as of 8 p.m. Thursday night and the hurricane center gives it a 90 percent chance of forming into a named tropical storm.

According to the hurricane center, tropical storm-force winds of 40 mph or stronger could reach the Grand Strand by Sunday afternoon or evening, though the storm is over the southeastern Bahamas and is nearly stationary. It’s more likely to hit the Strand around Tuesday if it travels its projected path.

The system is expected to bring tropical storm-force winds and heavy rainfall to parts of the northwest Bahamas on Friday and Saturday and could hit parts of southeastern Florida by Saturday morning. A high storm surge was not predicted to accompany the storm.

Dorian was a Category 2 hurricane when it skirted the Myrtle Beach coast on Sept. 5, thrashing the Strand with bands of wind and rain and causing numerous tornadoes, particularly around the North Carolina border.

Damage was less than anticipated in the area, however, because the storm turned to the north and east enough to avoid making landfall until it reached Cape Hatteras, N.C., on Sept. 6 as a Category 1 hurricane.

