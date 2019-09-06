Do you know what to do if a traffic light is broken? Horry County police warn drivers

Crews work to remove a tree that fell over power lines and into the roadway at the James F. Fleming bridge in Conway, S.C., Sept. 6, 2019, following Hurricane Dorian.
By
Up Next
Crews work to remove a tree that fell over power lines and into the roadway at the James F. Fleming bridge in Conway, S.C., Sept. 6, 2019, following Hurricane Dorian.
By
Hurricane Dorian’s wrath caused trees to take out power lines and traffic lights to stop lighting up red, yellow and green in the Myrtle Beach area.
So what does it mean when you drive up to a traffic light that is not working?
Horry County Police Department warns drivers that when a traffic light is out, the intersection works as a 4-way stop. Police said too many people are speeding through intersections without stopping in Horry County.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices.
“The first driver to reach the intersection should move forward first,” reads a post from the department. “If two vehicles reach the intersection at the same time, the driver to the left yields to the driver on the right.”
The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.
Comments