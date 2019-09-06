Do you know what to do if a traffic light is broken? Horry County police warn drivers

Tree removed from power lines in Conway Crews work to remove a tree that fell over power lines and into the roadway at the James F. Fleming bridge in Conway, S.C., Sept. 6, 2019, following Hurricane Dorian. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crews work to remove a tree that fell over power lines and into the roadway at the James F. Fleming bridge in Conway, S.C., Sept. 6, 2019, following Hurricane Dorian.

Hurricane Dorian’s wrath caused trees to take out power lines and traffic lights to stop lighting up red, yellow and green in the Myrtle Beach area.

So what does it mean when you drive up to a traffic light that is not working?

Horry County Police Department warns drivers that when a traffic light is out, the intersection works as a 4-way stop. Police said too many people are speeding through intersections without stopping in Horry County.

“The first driver to reach the intersection should move forward first,” reads a post from the department. “If two vehicles reach the intersection at the same time, the driver to the left yields to the driver on the right.”