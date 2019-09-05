Traffic Alert: Part of Main Street in Conway shuts down due to flooding

Main Street in Conway flooding during Hurricane Dorian Part of Main Street heading into Conway is closed as of 11 a.m. due to flash flooding. Just an hour early harsh winds and heavy rain hit the area hard, causing some flash flooding. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Part of Main Street heading into Conway is closed as of 11 a.m. due to flash flooding. Just an hour early harsh winds and heavy rain hit the area hard, causing some flash flooding.

Part of Main Street heading into Conway is closed as of 11 a.m. Thursday due to flash flooding. Harsh winds and heavy rain hit the area hard an hour earlier, causing the flooding.

The right-hand lane heading toward downtown is closed at the intersection of Boundary Street and Main Street near the Speedway Gas Stations.

Traffic is still moving on the road, but cars are cautiously sticking to the middle of the road, essentially turning it into a one-lane crossing.

Crews with Conway Public Works moved to clear out a storm drain in hopes of reducing the water.