What does Hurricane Dorian mean for Myrtle Beach trash collections?

Hurricane Dorian is predicted to hit Myrtle Beach later this week, and the city is getting its municipal trash services ready to serve every customer before the storm arrives.

All trash collection zones will be serviced ahead of the storm’s arrival. You can find your zone on the Myrtle Beach website.

On Monday, trash services will operate on a completely normal schedule for zone 1 , City of Myrtle Beach Spokesperson Mark Kruea said in a news release. Solid waste collectors will also be taking recycling and yard waste on Monday. Zone 1 is mostly the area surrounding the Market Common and some areas along Highway 17 Business.

Then on Tuesday, zones 2 and 3 will only have their trash collected. There will be no recycling or yard waste collection. Zones 2 and 3 go from Coastal Grand Mall up to Coastal Grand Mall.

Finally, on Wednesday zone 4 will only have trash collection too. Zone 4 is the northern most limits of Myrtle Beach including Grand Dunes.

Kruea said if the storm arrives earlier this schedule could change.

“Again, we are trying to collect everyone’s household garbage before the storm’s effects arrive – weather permitting. If the storm arrives earlier than expected, we will need to pull vehicles and personnel from the roads to avoid dangerous wind conditions,” Kruea said in the release.

