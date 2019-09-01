Myrtle Beach implements swim ban as Hurricane Dorian moves closer to East Coast

Video shows strong rip current from Hurricane Dorian on Hilton Head Island A video from Shore Beach Service on Hilton Head Island shows a strong rip current Aug. 31 near beach marker nine on the south end. The lifeguard service attributed the strong currents to Hurricane Dorian. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A video from Shore Beach Service on Hilton Head Island shows a strong rip current Aug. 31 near beach marker nine on the south end. The lifeguard service attributed the strong currents to Hurricane Dorian.

Heading to the beach for Labor Day? That’s fine — as long you don’t plan to get in the ocean.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department announced Sunday on Twitter the implementation of double red flag status — meaning no getting into the water — for the rest of the week due to the threat of Hurricane Dorian.

“This means that there is no swimming allowed in the ocean! Thank you for helping us keep your family and our crews safe!” the tweet says.

The swim ban follows announcements by Horry County, Myrtle Beach and Conway saying they’ve moved their emergency operations into what’s known as OPCON 2, meaning the departments are in a “heightened state of awareness.”