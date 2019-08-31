Hurricane Dorian risk ‘increasing’ for Myrtle Beach as it continues to strengthen

Hurricane Dorian may be taking aim at the Carolinas Check out the Saturday forecast from ABC11 on the track and forecasts for landfall of Hurricane Dorian. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out the Saturday forecast from ABC11 on the track and forecasts for landfall of Hurricane Dorian.

The risk of devastating effects from Hurricane Dorian is increasing for Myrtle Beach as the storm continues to strengthen, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. Saturday advisory.

The Category 4 storm is moving west at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph as it nears the northwestern Bahamas. The latest projections have Dorian tracking northward along the East Coast with the Grand Strand in the middle of its path as forecasts have it slowing down and turning north as it nears the coast. However, if Dorian is to move farther east it’s possible its eye might not make landfall.

“Like GFS Ensemble, most members of Euro ensemble show center of #Dorain offshore of SC. I’ll stress again, impacts will occur far from the center even on west side,” reads a tweet from Ed Piotrowski, meteorologist for WPDE, The Sun News’ Grand Strand News Alliance partner. “Virtual guarantee of some surge/big surf. How much rain/wind depends on exact track. Not resolvable now.”

Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds are still possible for Florida’s east coast, the National Hurricane Center reports. A portion of the Sunshine State is now under a tropical storm watch.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The NHC reports it is still too early to determine when or where the strongest surge and winds could take place.

SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian was a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds by the 5 p.m. update on Saturday, August 31, from the National Hurricane Center. Landfall is now predicted anywhere from Florida to North Carolina.

“We don’t yet know exactly where Dorian will go, but Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand are in the cone of probability today,” City of Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea said in an email. “The storm could arrive midweek, according to the latest forecast. That means the time to prepare is NOW, before hurricane conditions are upon us.”

The risk of strong effects from the storm have strengthened for Georgia and North Carolina in addition to South Carolina.

“Residents in these areas should continue to monitor the progress of Dorian,” the NHC advises.

Just before noon Saturday, Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency for South Carolina. The act allows state and local emergency agencies to begin sending resources to the coast in preparation for impacts from the storm.

“Given the strength and unpredictability of the storm, we must prepare for every possible scenario,” McMaster said in a news release. “State assets are being mobilized now and Team South Carolina is working around the clock to be ready, if necessary. We encourage all South Carolinians who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian to be vigilant and prepare now – there is no reason for delay.”

Kruea urged area residents to begin making preparations, including possible evacuation plans, and to use tools available to them, including hurricane prep instructions on the city’s website.

“The City of Myrtle Beach’s staff is making preparations, too, just in case,” he said. “ We are verifying that supplies and equipment are on hand and that plans are in place if Dorian threatens. Our city staff stands ready to serve and protect should an evacuation be required.”