Hurricane Dorian risk ‘increasing’ for Myrtle Beach as it continues to strengthen

Hurricane Dorian may be taking aim at the Carolinas Check out the Saturday forecast from ABC11 on the track and forecasts for landfall of Hurricane Dorian. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out the Saturday forecast from ABC11 on the track and forecasts for landfall of Hurricane Dorian.

The risk of devastating effects from Hurricane Dorian is increasing for Myrtle Beach as the storm continues to strengthen, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. Saturday advisory.

The Category 4 storm is moving west at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph as it nears the northwestern Bahamas. The latest projections have Dorian tracking northward along the East Coast with the Grand Strand in the middle of its path.

Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds are still possible for Florida’s east coast, the National Hurricane Center reports while noting the storm is expected to slow down and turn northward near or just offshore of the East Coast in the middle part of next week.

The NHC reports it is still too early to determine when or where the strongest surge and winds could take place.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian was a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds by the 11 a.m. update on Saturday, August 31, from the National Hurricane Center. Landfall is now predicted anywhere from Florida to North Carolina.

“Residents should have their hurricane plan in place, know if they are in a hurricane evacuation zone, and listen to advice given by local emergency officials,” the hurricane center advised.

The risk of strong effects from the storm have strengthened for Georgia and North Carolina in addition to South Carolina.

“Residents in these areas should continue to monitor the progress of Dorian,” the NHC advises.

Just before noon Saturday, Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency for South Carolina.

The declaration allows state and local emergency agencies to begin sending resources to the coast in preparation for impacts from the storm.

“Given the strength and unpredictability of the storm, we must prepare for every possible scenario,” McMaster said in a news release. “State assets are being mobilized now and Team South Carolina is working around the clock to be ready, if necessary. We encourage all South Carolinians who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian to be vigilant and prepare now – there is no reason for delay.”