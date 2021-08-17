At least 86% of SC residents who died from COVID in July weren’t vaccinated, DHEC says

More from the series COVID-19 spikes again in South Carolina Many South Carolina counties have re-entered high coronavirus transmission rates per CDC data. Here’s the latest on the delta variant surge, COVID-19 guidance and more in SC. Expand All

At least 86% of South Carolina’s COVID-19 cases and deaths in July were among people who have not been fully vaccinated, according to a new analysis from the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The agency also reported 160 deaths during the first two weeks of August, making up the state’s highest death toll for back-to-back combined weeks since March.

South Carolina is currently seeing its most COVID-19 cases since around the height of the pandemic in January, while having one of the worst vaccination rates around the country at 45.5%.

“Obviously, we are seeing an increase in breakthrough cases, hospitalizations, and deaths for the month of July,” DHEC Public Health Director Brannon Traxler said in a news release. “The rise of highly transmissible variants like Delta and lagging vaccination rates have led to increases in these categories overall, including breakthrough cases. But it is important to note that cases, hospitalizations, and deaths among fully vaccinated residents are still rare.”

Last month, the agency reported similar findings, determining that 90% of those who died or caught the virus weren’t fully vaccinated.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

From July 1 through 31, DHEC reported 26,848 new coronavirus cases around the state. Of those, 12,491 — or 88% — were among people who were not to be fully vaccinated. Of the 550 hospitalizations, 424 people — or 77% — weren’t fully vaccinated either.

Among the 110 COVID-related deaths reported in July, 87 of them — or 79% — were not fully vaccinated.

“Data still shows that vaccinations can end this pandemic if enough people are willing to roll up their sleeves,” Traxler said. “We are at the most crucial point yet in our fight against COVID-19.”

While vaccines can’t fully prevent someone from being infected or spreading the virus, DHEC says the goal of the vaccine is to prevent the severe symptoms the coronavirus can cause if contracted.

The rise in cases and deaths comes at an alarming time as thousands of children go back to school this week around the state. Health officials have recommended people wear masks and get their COVID-19 vaccination if eligible. Anyone age 12 and up can get one.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER