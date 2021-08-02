SC’s Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham speaks to supporters in Lexington on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. tglantz@thestate.com

South Carolina U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted Monday he has tested positive for coronavirus, months after he was vaccinated.

He is the first U.S. senator to report having a positive breakthrough covid diagnosis after being vaccinated.

The senator said he started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor on Monday to be tested. Graham described his symptoms as “mild,” and said his symptoms feel like he has a sinus infections.

The Seneca Republican tweeted he will quarantine for the next 10 days, and, despite his diagnosis, is glad he was vaccinated.

“I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for #COVID19 even after being vaccinated. I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning,” the Seneca Republican tweeted. “I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days. I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse.”

Graham was among a small group of senators who joined Sen. Joe Manchin on his houseboat over the weekend, CNN’s Manu Raju reported. Manchin is expected to quarantine per CDC guidelines, according to his spokeswoman.

Graham’s diagnosis is among the rising breakthrough cases seen across the country where vaccinated people are testing positive for the virus, largely due to the rise in the highly transmissible delta variant.

It is the first time Graham tested positive for COVID-19. At the start of the pandemic, he quarantined after coming in close contact with with others who had the virus, but Graham’s test at the time was negative.

South Carolina has seen a spike in cases over the past few weeks, seeing its most cases since February.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday reported 1,794 new coronavirus cases, 605 probably cases and one death. More than 500,000 people across the state have tested positive for the virus throughout the pandemic, with another 113,000 probably cases.

And despite the number of breakthrough cases seen around the country, health officials and experts still say the vaccine is the safest and most effective way to fight of the virus. The majority of new infections and hospitalizations are unvaccinated patients. Less than 1% of those with the vaccine have serious complications resulting in a hospital visit or death, proving that the vaccine is effective in combating the virus.