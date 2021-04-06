Runaway sisters reported missing, SC sheriff’s office says

A search is underway for two Midlands sisters who were reported missing Monday.

Zoey Tyner, 12, and Chloe Tyner, 14, were called runaways by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The sisters left their home on Oswego Highway/U.S. 401 at about 1 a.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. That’s in Sumter, near Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.

Information on why they left, and where they might be going, was not available.

Zoey, left, and Chloe Tyner were reported missing by the sheriff’s office. Sumter County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office described Zoey as a 5-foot-2, 120-pound girl with brown hair and brown eyes.

Chloe is 5-2, and 160 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair, according to the sheriff’s office.

There is no word on what they were wearing when they left.

Anyone who has seen the sisters or has information about them is asked to call 911, the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

