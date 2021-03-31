Search underway for missing 11-year-old Midlands girl, sheriff’s office says

A search is underway for a missing Midlands girl, and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding Jozanna Lynn Quezada.

After leaving her home on Sans Souci Road at about 5:30 p.m., the 11-year-old was last seen about mile away at the corner of Edgehill and Raccoon roads at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. That’s in Sumter, near the Dalzell area.

Jozanna is considered a runaway, according to the release.

There was no word on why she left, or if she was alone.

The sheriff’s office described Jozanna as a 5-foot, 100-pound girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray T-shirt with pink stripes and elbow length sleeves, and no shoes, according to the release.

Jozanna does not have any medical issues, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who sees Jozanna is asked to call 911, the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000, or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

