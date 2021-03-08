McMaster urges bill passage giving State House leaders, SC election agency more power

Despite South Carolina reporting no widespread voting problems in November, Gov. Henry McMaster urged the Legislature Monday to pass legislation that would expand the State Election Commission board and give the agency broader power over county offices.

In a two-page letter to the Legislature, the governor asked lawmakers to support House Speaker Jay Lucas’ proposal to expand the board over the state agency responsible for carrying out state and local elections. The expanded board would have nine members, giving the speaker and Senate president power to appoint. The bill also would bolster the power of the State Election Commission, giving the agency stronger say over how county election offices implement voting changes.

The legislation is expected to get a House vote this week.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt the lives of millions across the United States — and as governors and legislatures in other states continue to implement radical, unprecedented changes to our American system and way of life – South Carolina must take steps to maintain and strengthen public confidence and demonstrate its commitment to free and fair elections,” McMaster wrote.

Lucas, R-Darlington, told lawmakers last month the State Election Commission did an “exemplary” job, but he still moved forward asking them to pass the bill that would give top lawmakers more say in who sits on the agency’s board.

Right now, neither chamber leader has the authority to put people on the board, but the governor does.

The legislation also would reel in county election boards to ensure decision-making is the same from the state to the county level.

“This is a bill that essentially tries to promote uniformity among the counties,” Lucas told The State last month. “What we found during the litigation this summer and into the fall was that South Carolina counties did not follow the same rules with regard to voting. I think it’s critical that a vote in Greenville should be exactly the same cast in Darlington County. ... Really, all this bill tries to do is make sure elections don’t vary by county.”

The push is part of a national trend in mostly Republican-led states to tighten voting measures after a voter surge last year.

In South Carolina, Democrats and Republicans have filed more than a dozen bills aimed at either expanding or restricting voter access, and leaders say more legislation is likely to come.

“This critical legislation will enhance accountability at the State Election Commission and safeguard the voting process against the threat of fraud, which — if left unchecked could do permanent damage to our republican form of government,” McMaster said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.