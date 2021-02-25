Voters could be asked again to give up electing SC school superintendent in 2022

Nearly three years ago, South Carolina voters rejected the Legislature’s attempt to make the state’s schools superintendent an appointed position by the governor, rather than leave it up to the voters every four years.

Now state lawmakers want a do-over. They’re hoping to place a similar question on the ballot in 2022.

A House panel Thursday approved in a 3-2 vote a measure sponsored by Republican House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, to make the superintendent part of the governor’s Cabinet with the state Senate’s approval.

Democratic state Reps. Justin Bamberg, of Bamberg County, and Will Wheeler, of Lee County, voted against the question. All three Republicans on the panel — House Judiciary Committee chairman Chris Murphy of Dorchester County, Russell Fry of Horry County, and subcommittee chairman Weston Newton of Beaufort County, supported the constitutional change.

The joint resolution — H. 3445 — would simply, Newton said, “put the question back on the ballot at the next general election for the citizens of South Carolina to determine whether or not the state superintendent of education should continue to be an elected officer or appointed by the governor based on the qualifications and other components of the law that was passed again in 2018.”

The state’s education superintendents have been elected in South Carolina since 1895.

Yet, in 2018, lawmakers tried to change that decades-long practice, with support from current Superintendent Molly Spearman.

Spearman’s term ends in January 2023.

On one end, many believe the governor should have the authority to pick whom he or she wants as superintendent, an appointment that would put both on the same policy level and perhaps politically over the statewide position. Others believe voters should keep their say, arguing that a superintendent should do what is best for education, students and teachers, and not be swayed by a political position.

Spearman, a Republican, and former state schools superintendent Inez Tenenbaum, a Democrat, partnered in 2018 in a state Chamber of Commerce video and asked lawmakers to vote “yes” on the ballot referendum. Former Gov. Nikki Haley weighed in.

But voters despite the push said no — by 945,902 to 672,992 votes, or roughly 60%.

“After putting her own money into the ballot measure and campaigning in favor of it across the state, ... Spearman respects the will of the voters who overwhelmingly ... rejected the appointment of her position,” said Spearman’s spokesman, Ryan Brown.

Leaving voters to decide South Carolina’s schools chiefs does not guarentee adequate experience or expertise, testified Patrick Kelly, a lobbyist for the state’s largest teachers group, Palmetto State Teachers Association.

“However, that’s a trade-off that we make in a democracy by trusting the will of the people with our most important choices,” said Kelly, a 16-year teacher who testified virtually Thursday from inside a high school classroom against the proposal. “And in our state, few choices are more important than who will lead our state’s education system that shapes the future of our children and our state.”

In 2018, Gov. Henry McMaster signed a measure spelling out the qualifications a schools superintendent must have.

But those qualifications have too many loopholes that could allow someone without a background in education run the state’s schools, Kelly said. For example, he testified, a bill is moving through the Legislature right now that would give the superintendent more power to take over failing school districts and remove the district’s school board.

“I’m OK with Molly Spearman running a district, taking it over because she understands education. But I’ll just be frank. Some of the individuals I worked for as U.S. secretary of education, I wouldn’t want in charge of a local school district,” Kelly said. “They may have had the managerial skills in D.C. to run a federal agency. But to run a local school district, you better know something about cirricumulum and about students supports.”

This story will be updated.