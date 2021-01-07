Second law enforcement officer dies in crash near Myrtle Beach in a week

Jonathan David Price Marion County Sheriff's Office

A South Carolina deputy was killed in a crash days after another officer died responding to a call, officials say.

Jonathan David Price was on duty when he got into the deadly wreck, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. He was 29 years old.

Price was married and a father of three young children, the sheriff’s department said in a Facebook post. He worked for the Dillon Police Department before joining the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in September.

Officials said another person died in the crash, which happened near Maiden Down Road and Lauren Court at about 11 p.m. on Wednesday, WMBF and WPDE reported.

“We ask you to keep all of us along with David’s family in your thoughts and prayers in the days to come,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Price’s death marked the second recent tragedy to strike a law enforcement department near Myrtle Beach.

Last week, North Myrtle Beach police said an on-duty officer lost control of his SUV and rammed into a pole. Sgt. Gordon William Best died at age 30, The Sun News reported.

“Our community is devastated,” Mayor Marilyn Hatley said, according to the newspaper. “This is the first police officer that we have ever lost in the history of our city.”

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately respond Thursday to McClatchy News’ request for additional information about Price’s crash.