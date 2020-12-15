Motorcyclist dies in road rage clash after being forced into utility pole, SC cops say

A fatal motorcycle crash in South Carolina has been ruled a homicide after witnesses said the victim was forced off the road, officials say.

Timothy Cathey, 53, died at a hospital after colliding with a telephone pole around 4:41 p.m. Sunday, according to the Anderson County coroner’s office.

Investigators say Cathey was the victim in a road rage incident in Anderson,about 120 miles northwest of Columbia.

Investigators are looking for this blue SUV in connection with the homicide investigation. Erik S. Russell/Anderson County Sheriff's Office

“According to several witnesses, the victim’s motorcycle was forced off the roadway resulting in the victim striking a telephone pole. The other vehicle then left the scene,” the coroner’s office said in a news release.

“The victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital due to multiple traumatic injuries secondary to blunt force trauma. ... The manner of death has been classified as homicide.”

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a darkcolored “late-2000s (2006-2010) Ford Explorer,” with tan trim, tinted rear windows and a side step.

It was seen “pulling a small utility trailer containing various, unknown items,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 864-260-4400 or Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.

