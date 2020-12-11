Mount Holly police officer and suspect wounded in Gaston County shooting, cops say

A Mount Holly Police officer and a suspect were shot early Friday in the Belmont area of Gaston County, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.

The identities of the officer and suspect have not been released.

CMPD reports it happened in the 300 block of Beatty Drive, which is east of Belmont Abbey College, off Interstate 85. The area is northwest of Charlotte, just outside of Mecklenburg County.

Mount Holly police “engaged with an armed, breaking and entering suspect,” CMPD said in a tweet. “The suspect and a Mount Holly officer were shot.”

The seriousness of the injuries has not been released.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Observer’s news partner WBTV reports the shooting took place around 3:30 a.m. Friday at at the Mount Holly Car Wash on Beatty Drive.

Media outlets in Charlotte report a third person was also hospitalized after the incident, but that has not been confirmed by police. The three are being treated at Caromont Medical Center, WSOC says.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case, CMPD reports.

A portion of NC 273 will be closed in the immediate area “for the next several hours as detectives investigate the circumstances of the incident. Please use an alternate route,” CMPD said in a tweet.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is conducting the shooting investigation. CMPD will update as additional information develops. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved. https://t.co/miYXV4PIjs — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 11, 2020

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER