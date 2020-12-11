Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

North Carolina

Mount Holly police officer and suspect wounded in Gaston County shooting, cops say

A Mount Holly Police officer and a suspect were shot early Friday in the Belmont area of Gaston County, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.

The identities of the officer and suspect have not been released.

CMPD reports it happened in the 300 block of Beatty Drive, which is east of Belmont Abbey College, off Interstate 85. The area is northwest of Charlotte, just outside of Mecklenburg County.

Mount Holly police “engaged with an armed, breaking and entering suspect,” CMPD said in a tweet. “The suspect and a Mount Holly officer were shot.”

The seriousness of the injuries has not been released.

Top stories

Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Observer’s news partner WBTV reports the shooting took place around 3:30 a.m. Friday at at the Mount Holly Car Wash on Beatty Drive.

Media outlets in Charlotte report a third person was also hospitalized after the incident, but that has not been confirmed by police. The three are being treated at Caromont Medical Center, WSOC says.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case, CMPD reports.

A portion of NC 273 will be closed in the immediate area “for the next several hours as detectives investigate the circumstances of the incident. Please use an alternate route,” CMPD said in a tweet.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Mark Price
Mark Price has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1991, covering beats including schools, crime, immigration, LGBTQ issues, homelessness and nonprofits. He graduated from the University of Memphis with majors in journalism and art history, and a minor in geology.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

News

NC journalists file emergency appeal to get court access

December 11, 2020 8:59 AM

National Business

Ex-Marine found guilty of illegally exporting firearms

December 11, 2020 4:17 AM

News

GOP leaders, Cooper reach agreement on NC broadband money

December 11, 2020 1:24 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service