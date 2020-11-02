Endangered, missing woman being searched for by Lexington police

A search was underway early Monday morning for a missing woman the Lexington Police Department said was endangered.

Sushannah Cotton Yandle was last seen overnight leaving her Roberts Street home in Lexington, police said in a news release. That’s near Lexington Mill Pond and the Old Mill on East Main Street.

The 24-year-old was in a “suicidal crisis,” when she left, according to the release.

Sushannah Cotton Yandle was reported missing by the Lexington Police Department. Lexington Police Department

Yandle left her home at about 11 p.m., driving a red 2003 Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plate 3713MX.

Police described Yandle as a 5-foot-6, 180-pound woman who was last seen wearing a white tank top, pink hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, with gray Nike tennis shoes with pink and blue accents.

Anyone who has seen Yandle, or has information on her location is asked to call police at 803-359-6260, or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.