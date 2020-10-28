Missing Lexington County man last seen leaving work, SC cops say

Multiple law enforcement agencies are asking for help searching for a missing Lexington County man.

Tucker Roundtree Morris was reported missing by the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the search for the 26-year-old Lexington County resident.

Morris was last seen by coworkers when leaving his job in Ward on Monday morning, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. That’s about 30 miles west of Lexington County.

Tucker Morris was reported missing by the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. SLED

“We’re concerned for (his) safety,” Saluda County Sheriff John Perry said in the release. “He hasn’t been seen or heard from since leaving work.”

Information on where Morris might have gone, or if he was alone, was not available.

There was no word if he is considered at risk because of any previous health issues, but the sheriff’s office said Morris’ family is concerned for his safety.

The sheriff’s office described Morris as a 6-foot tall, 175-pound man with brown eyes and brown hair.

He might be driving his white 2012 Honda CRV, with the South Carolina license plate number QIE397, according to the release.

Anyone who has seen Morris, or has information about him is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-445-2112, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.