Jogger ‘fought with everything’ during attack that landed her in hospital, SC cops say

A jogger was in a “fight for her life” during an attack that sent her to a South Carolina hospital, officials say.

The woman was exercising when a man assaulted and kidnapped her the morning of Sept. 7, according to W. Keith Thomas, chief of the Cheraw Police Department.

“She quickly realized that she was in a fight for her life and she fought with everything she had to get free from her attacker,” Thomas wrote Friday in a Facebook post.

The jogger managed to break free, getting help from a passing driver, according to police.

It happened in Cheraw, a town on the Pee Dee River roughly 75 miles southeast of Charlotte.

Officers at the scene couldn’t find the jogger’s alleged attacker, according to the Facebook post.

Since then, police say DNA has linked a 32-year-old man to the incident.

Eric Demond Davis was arrested Thursday and charged with kidnapping as well as assault and battery, officers say.

At the time of his arrest, Davis was out on bond in a first-degree assault and battery case, the Cheraw chief wrote. That factor, paired with the “serious nature” of the jogger attack, led officials to deny his bond, according to police.