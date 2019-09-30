Hatchet-wielding man charges toward North Carolina family in parking lot, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man had a hatchet in his hand when he rushed toward a Jeep with a North Carolina family inside, officials say.

Sebastian Vazquez says it happened just after he strapped his toddler into a car seat Friday night, he wrote on Facebook.

That’s when a stranger with a dog asked Vazquez if he could get a ride from the shopping center parking lot, High Point Police Department spokesman Lt. Curtis Cheeks III said in an email to McClatchy news group.

The man — later identified as Carson Clayton Parrish, 44, — “verbally accosted the victim yelling ‘what are you looking at amigo’ and the victim retreated inside his Jeep,” police say.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Parrish then “charged at” the vehicle with a small hatchet, Cheeks said.

He hit the Jeep with the blade at least three times in an attempt to break a window, leaving a pane “chipped and scratched,” according to an incident report.

Vazquez said the incident came after he had dinner with his family, and it left everyone “shocked,” according to his Facebook post.

“My son woke up at different times just freaking out, and it was sad to see him go through that,” Vazquez told WFMY, which reported his name as Omar Sebastian.

Parrish was arrested and charged with vandalism and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, police say.

He was being held Monday on a $2,500 bond, Guilford County jail records show. He was scheduled to appear in court Monday, according to the website.

Officials say Parrish’s dog went to an animal shelter after he didn’t tell officers the names of friends or relatives.