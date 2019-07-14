Man and two dogs killed after storm hits boat on SC lake, officials say

These two things could save your life on the water Skipper Clay Emminger, with Beaufort Water Search & Rescue, offers one piece of equipment and one piece of advice that could potentially keep you alive while boating. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Skipper Clay Emminger, with Beaufort Water Search & Rescue, offers one piece of equipment and one piece of advice that could potentially keep you alive while boating.

A man and two dogs died when a storm threw them from a boat into a lake Saturday night, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said.

The deadly incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Lake Marion, Capt. Robert McCullough said Sunday in an interview with The State.

Three people and two dogs were on a large pontoon boat when it got caught in a storm, according to McCullough.

All of them ended up in the water, according to DNR, which is still investigating if the boat capsized.

The other members of the boating party located the man, and swam with him to land where they performed CPR until emergency responders arrived, McCullough said.

“But he didn’t make it,” said McCullough, adding the two dogs were lost.

Information on the man’s cause of death, or if he drowned, was not available.

The man will be publicly identified by the Orangeburg County Coroner after his family has been notified.

The other people on the boat were also taken to an area hospital, where they were treated and released, according to McCullough.

DNR and the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death in the lake that spans five counties in South Carolina.





Lake Marion covers about 110,600 acres in Orangeburg, Berkeley, Calhoun, Clarendon and Sumter counties, DNR reported. The Orangeburg section of the lake is about 50 miles from Columbia.

It covers 511 miles of shoreline and is about 77 feet at its deepest point, according to DNR.

