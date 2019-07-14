Driver ejected and killed in crash near Rosewood Drive, troopers say

One person was killed in a crash at Superior Street and Rosewood Drive Sunday morning. tkulmala@thestate.com

One person was killed in a crash near Rosewood Drive Sunday morning, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on Superior Street near Rosewood Drive, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins of the Highway Patrol.

A Ford Crown Victoria was traveling west on Superior Street when the car hit a small curb in the median, causing the driver to lose control, Collins said. The car hit a retaining wall and overturned. The driver was ejected and killed, Collins said.

“Any details leading up to and right before the crash, those inquiries can be directed to the Columbia Police Department,” Collins said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The driver’s identity will be released by the Richland County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.

The Crown Victoria was still in the middle of Rosewood Drive nearly two hours after the crash, with pieces of the car scattered around. A dozen or so state Highway Patrol and Columbia police cars were parked around the scene, and a Columbia police K-9 was seen sniffing around the roadway next to the University of South Carolina track and field facility.

Two other Columbia police cars were seen down Superior Street at a U-HAUL dealer, with yellow crime scene tape across the roadway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.