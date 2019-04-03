Ex-police chief stole van on a test drive — then used it to rob a bank, SC cops say

Police say Robert Inman stole a van in the Upstate before robbing a bank in Pawleys Island. Georgetown County Sheriff's Office

Two days before a former South Carolina police chief is accused of robbing a bank in Pawleys Island, police say he took a van for a test drive and never brought it back, WSPA reports.

Two days after Richard Inman stole the van in March, police say, he was on the opposite side of the state running from police after the robbery, according to the TV station.

According to Fox Carolina, “On March 20, Inman went to the Miracle Hill Ministries on Wade Hampton Boulevard and asked to test drive one of the vans on their lot. Deputies say Inman left a drivers license with people at the lot and never returned.”

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Inman robbed a Bank of America branch in Pawleys Island late in the day on March 22. A police chase ended south of McClellanville, north of Charleston, and an officer shot Inman in the incident, The Myrtle Beach Sun News reports.

Inman is the former chief of the Williamston Police Department in Upstate South Carolina, The Sun News reports. He left the department in 2011, according to WSPA.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the officer-involved shooting, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

This is not Inman’s first bank robbery charge, according to The Sun News. He was accused of bank robbery in 2017 and was still on probation in connection with those charges, according to the newspaper.

Inman was originally taken to the Charleston County jail but is now being held without bail in the Georgetown County Detention Center, online jail records show.

