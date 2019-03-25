Ex-police chief accused of robbing Pawleys bank, leading cops on multicounty chase

A former police chief faces charges after robbing a Georgetown bank and leading officers on a car chase that ended with him being shot, according to authorities.

On Monday, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced it issued warrants for Richard Edward Inman, 49, of Fountain Inn, for armed robbery, entering a bank, depository or building and loan with intent to steal, and failure to stop for a blue light. Inman is being held at Charleston County jail.

Inman is the former Williamston police chief accused of robbing a bank in 2017. He was placed on probation in September 2018, according to the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.

Police say that Inman entered a Bank of America Bbranch on U.S. Highway 17 in Pawleys Island on Friday around 6 p.m. He passed a note demanding money and said he had a gun, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News

Inman fled in a van, but a Georgetown County deputy spotted him. A chase started and went into Charleston County, where Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted in stopping the vehicle. After Inman exited the van, a deputy shot and wounded Inman.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident.