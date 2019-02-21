Biden leads new SC poll of likely 2020 Democratic presidential contenders

He’s not yet in the race, but former Vice President Joe Biden leads in a new SC poll of likely 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

San Franciso-based polling firm Change Research conducted an online poll Feb. 15-18 of 1,485 registered voters in the state who identified as Democrats, Republicans and independents.

Biden was the most popular potential 2020 Democratic contender, followed by U.S. Sens. Kamala Harris of California, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Bernie Sanders of Vermont. South Carolina primaries are open to all voters.

Of the 600 voters who planned to cast a ballot in the 2020 primary Democratic primary, Biden led with 36 percent support. Sanders, who ran in 2016 and announced Tuesday he was running again, followed with 14 percent. Harris, who made her second campaign appearance in South Carolina last weekend since announcing her candidacy, garnered 13 percent support. The poll also found significant support for Booker, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, with about 10 percent support among likely Democratic primary voters in the state.

Other likely candidates hoping to defeat Republican President Donald Trump in 2020 — including Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota (who will visit Columbia Saturday) and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York — received less than 2 percent support or less.

Fifty-five percent of likely Democratic primary voters surveyed were black, who account for more than 60 percent of Democratic voters in South Carolina.

“When we only asked about already declared candidates (not including Sanders who hadn’t yet declared), black voters overwhelmingly supported Booker (38 percent) and Harris (37 percent),” said polling firm founder and chief executive Mike Greenfield. “But with Biden, Sanders (and) Beto in the race, Biden has a clear lead among black voters, with 43 percent” and Booker, Harris and Sanders all at 13 percent.

The poll also suggests ex-U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley would be Trump’s strongest contender in a potential S.C. GOP primary match up. Haley, a former Republican S.C. governor, however, has said she has no plans to run in 2020. Still, Haley loses to the president by a 67 percent to 21 percent margin, according to the poll.

A vast majority of Republican voters in the Palmetto State, 62 percent, said they want a 2020 GOP presidential primary. The S.C. Republican Party could decide this summer to pass on holding the party’s 2020 primary election — a move that is not unprecedented — to help Trump’s re-election bid.

Republican voters are also poised to support South Carolina U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s 2020 primary bid. But, the senator was generally unpopular among all voters, with 36 percent viewing Graham favorably compared to 44 percent who viewed him unfavorably.

Earlier this month, Democrat Jaime Harrison, a former S.C. Democratic Party chairman who now has a leadership position with the Democratic National Committee, announced his exploratory bid to unseat Graham. The 24-year incumbent has strongly aligned himself with Trump, and closed out his last reelection campaign with $2.4 million in cash on hand.

Top concerns among registered Democratic voters polled were health care, voting rights and the economy. For all voters, including Republicans and independents, the chief worry was illegal immigration, followed by jobs and the economy, and health care.

Asked whether they support Trump’s decision to declare a national emergency to build a steel along the U.S. southern border with Mexico, S.C. voters were split. Forty-three percent both strongly supported and strongly opposed the move. The remainder were on the fence, either somewhat supporting or opposing the declaration. Among Democrats, 94 percent strongly opposed the move, while 85 percent of Republicans were strongly in favor.

A majority of all voters, 55 percent, also supported a law restricting the sale of military-style assault weapons and requiring universal background checks, including at gun shows.

The poll’s margin of error for the 2020 Democratic race is plus or minus 4 percentage points, and 2.5 percent for the entire sample.