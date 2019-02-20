2020 Democratic candidate Klobuchar heads to Columbia this week. How to meet her

Another Democratic presidential candidate will make her way to South Carolina this week.

The S.C. Democratic Party announced Wednesday Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar will hold a meet-and-greet at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Columbia home of Carol and Don Fowler.

A snow-covered Klobuchar joined a growing group of Democrats jostling for the presidency with her Feb. 10 announcement. Klobuchar, who won a third term last year, has positioned herself as the most prominent Midwestern candidate in the field as her party tries to win back voters in a region that helped put Donald Trump in the White House.

Klobuchar’s visit to the Palmetto State, home of the nation’s first-in-the-South primary, follows stops in Iowa, another early voting state, and Wisconsin, where Democrat Hillary Clinton was criticized for spending too little time during the 2016 presidential race.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News

The Minnesota senator’s visit to South Carolina also follows stops by several better-known senators vying to defeat Trump in 2020, including Kamala Harris of California, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Harris made her second campaign appearance in South Carolina last weekend since announcing her candidacy, but third overall since last year.

Klobuchar, during her announcement, pointed to her broad appeal across Minnesota — where she’s drawn support from voters in urban, suburban and rural areas, including in dozens of counties Trump won in 2016, according to the Associated Press.

“I don’t have a political machine. I don’t come from money. But what I do have is this: I have grit,” Klobuchar told a snow-covered crowd of supporters gathered along the Mississippi River in Minneapolis in announcing her run for president.

She said the country’s “sense of community is fracturing” today, “worn down by the petty and vicious nature of our politics. We are all tired of the shutdowns and the showdowns, the gridlock and the grandstanding.”

Meet and Greet with Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Saturday, February 23 // 5:00pm - 6:30pm

836 Kilbourne Rd, Columbia, SC

The event is open to all Democrats, but you must RSVP by emailing cfowler@fowlercommunications.com by 3PM on Friday.











