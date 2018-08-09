In one of SC’s smallest churches, 6 people sit in pews meant for 50. Can it survive?

It’s 9 a.m. on a recent Sunday morning and six people sit in the pews at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in Spartanburg.
The church service should be starting. But Therlon Joyner, the sole member of the church’s choir and its organ player, waits a minute. Perhaps a few more people will trickle in, he thinks.
He waits another few minutes, and then a couple more. Nobody else arrives.
So Joyner, 83, takes his seat on the organ’s bench and starts playing the opening hymn, “The Church’s One Foundation.”
“The church’s one foundation is Jesus Christ her lord,” he sings, as a few voices from the pews join him in quiet, low tones. Fifty years ago, Joyner directed the church’s nine-member choir, made up of high school students. Each Sunday, the pews were packed with about 50 people — families, children and older congregants — who all joyfully sang along.
But these days, Joyner alone leads the service’s music. No choir. No high school students. Six people in the pews is typical — including Brenda Wood, 69, in a pink straw hat; Debbie Walters Hall Wofford, 83, dressed in her sunshine yellow dress and Marie Moore, 80, whose son, Ibrahim, helps her in and out of her wheelchair.
Episcopal Church is one of South Carolina’s smallest Protestant churches, where average Sunday attendance was 20 people last year, according to data from The Episcopal Diocese of Upper South Carolina. Fears are growing that the church could be shuttered.
The Reverend Charlotte Waldrop, a retired priest, drove down from Asheville, North Carolina, to conduct the service this Sunday.
That’s not unusual either. Without a permanent priest since May, the church has seen a different substitute every Sunday.
“I knew (the congregation) would be small,” Waldrop said. “But frankly... it was much smaller than I thought it would be.”
Many S.C. churches of the various denominations are closing.
The Southern Baptist convention has lost nearly 50 churches statewide from 2007 to 2017, according to convention data. Twenty-one Presbyterian churches closed from 2012 to 2016. And South Carolina Lutherans lost 11 churches from 2006 to 2016.
Although the upper Episcopal diocese has not closed any churches over the past 20 years, one church in the lower Episcopal diocese closed in 2013.
It didn’t used to be this way.
Exodus
Joyner moved to Spartanburg in 1957, fresh out of college and ready to start a job as a music teacher. When he arrived, it was still a segregated textile town.
He began playing the organ for the Church of the Epiphany, a well-known church on Liberty Street, one of the busiest roads on the bustling southside of Spartanburg.
Founded a few decades after the Civil War, the church ran a popular kindergarten program, where parishioners and non-parishioners alike enrolled their children.
The priest, who came to South Carolina from Barbados, insisted that the church run in the matter of “High Mass” — in the Anglican church, that meant using incense and Sanctus bells during ceremonies.
It also meant that back in those days, Joyner used to lead a choir of nine.
The church was never enormous — the parish used to have around 50 members, remembers Joyner — but it was lively. Family-friendly. Flourishing.
Although Epiphany was far from the mega-churches of today, it was a community establishment. Every December, neighborhood children gathered to decorate the church’s Christmas tree out front. It didn’t matter whether the kids were Episcopal or not. Every child received a Christmas gift.
There were also youth groups, prayer groups, Sunday school classes and church-run bazaars.
Joyner left the church in 1963, when he moved to Connecticut to teach at a non-segregated school.
When he returned to Spartanburg in the 1990s, he came back to a different church.
No kindergarten. Few children. No Sunday school.
The kindergarten school building had been knocked down. A one-story red brick had replaced it, housing a small communion hall and a few offices.
As they years passed, the number of parishioners kept dwindling, and dwindling.
Until a day like a hot Sunday in July of this year, when six congregation members sat in the pews, including a seventh who arrived halfway through the service.
On this Sunday, as with all Sundays, the priest fed Joyner a communion wafer as he played the organ. He was the sole musician, after all; if he had stood up to accept communion, the music would stop.
Things began to change long before Joyner’s return to Spartanburg.
Residents saw their textile manufacturing jobs moved overseas.
The Southside community changed, too. Liberty Street was cut off and renamed, making it difficult to access. Businesses moved away, or closed. Churchgoers got older.
Thirty-six year old Tyrone Normand — the youngest congregant in attendance on a recent Sunday — remembers his friends who grew up with him at Epiphany. Some moved away after high school and never returned. Some opted to go to bigger, flashier churches. Others simply stopped attending church all together.
Older adults passed away. Middle-aged adults died too soon.
Church member Debbie Walters Hall Wofford remembers congregants who died from diseases including cancer in their 40s or 50s. Moore had five children, three of whom died from illnesses in the past couple of decades.
Now, only a few parishioners are left standing.
Where there’s a will, there’s a way. Maybe.
Where does the church go from here?
That depends on who you ask.
Jane Span, 80, who has attended Church of the Epiphany since she was 25, doesn’t have much hope for her beloved church.
“We just don’t have people rushing to join the Episcopal Church,” Span said.
And without a sizable number of congregants, running the church can be expensive, she said. The church needs to be maintained. Except for the priest, everyone who works at the church is a volunteer.
Plus, she suspects that not as many African-American families have continued to raise their families with the Episcopal faith.
“I was born in the church,” Span said. “And I think it makes a difference.”
Keeping the church’s history alive is also difficult.
In July, someone broke through the communion hall’s window and stole a donated TV meant to help reestablish Sunday school classes for kids, crucifixes from the wall, vases, a microwave — and most heart-wrenching, documents from the 1940s and 1950s.
Wofford, who serves as the church treasurer, arrived to find the drawers emptied, with some records stolen and others sprawled across the floor.
“I don’t know what happened,” Wofford said. “But I don’t think the church will be closed. That’s my belief.”
Now, Normand believes the church can be saved with the youth. His father organizes sports field days for kids through the church. They even brought back the Christmas tree tradition last year, when about 15 kids participated in the festivities. And Normand himself has a month-old daughter — Callie Lorraine, named after his mother — who he plans on raising at Epiphany.
But where there’s a will, there’s a way, said d’Rue Hazel, canon for development and administration for the upper diocese.
Hazel has been with the diocese for over 20 years, she said, and in that time, she had never seen a church close.
The Episcopal Diocese of Upper South Carolina has not closed a church in at least 20 years. At least not as long as Hazel has been there. When a church shrinks in enrollment, the diocese sends in a supply priest.
“There’s ministry there, and the work of the church is being done,” Hazel said. “And if the congregation is doing the work of Jesus, then we support that.”
For Joyner’s part, he neither expects a doomsday scenario, nor a sudden resurgence. Joyner feels a sense of cautious optimism.
“I hope we’re going to be able to survive,” he said. “If we don’t get young people in there, I don’t know what will happen.”
