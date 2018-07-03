Miranda Lambert put on different kind of show in South Carolina appearance over weekend

Country music star Miranda Lambert is gearing up for her summer tour. But before she hits the road with Little Big Town for The Bandwagon Tour, which will open in Charlotte on July 12, Lambert enjoyed some time off in the other Carolina.

Lambert was in South Carolina last weekend, but she didn't spend it at the beach. Instead, the two-time Grammy Award winner was working with show horses.

Lambert participated in the Feathered Horse Classic in Clemson, and posted about it on her official Facebook page.

"I got to show with some great people and amazing horses," Lambert wrote about the event held at T. Ed Garrison Arena in Pendleton. "It has been one of the best weekends of all time."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Lambert said working with show horses is "one of my other passions." She has only been participating in show events for 4 years, and admitted she has a lot to learn about the competition.

That didn't stop her from having a great time and enjoying some success in the show ring.

"My horses performed well and I smiled so much my face hurts," Lambert wrote about the experience on Facebook, adding that her team "left with ribbons, memories and a few reserve champion titles!!!"

Singing and playing music are still Lambert's primary focus, evidenced by her nine consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year awards from the Academy of Country Music. But the "proud horse mom" said to make time for the other things that you are passionate about.

The horse show was Lambert's only scheduled performance in South Carolina. She'll soon travel to Charlotte's PNC Music Pavilion for the tour that will take her across the country before concluding on Aug. 24. Tickets to the Charlotte performance are still available online.

"I can’t wait until the next one. But until then I’ll see y’all on the road!" Lambert wrote.