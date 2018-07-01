Watch country star Luke Bryan sing to sick kids the morning after his Charlotte show

In a 48-hour span last week, country music star Luke Bryan took his "What Makes You Country" tour to three different cities.

Bryan, who is also a judge on "American Idol," performed concerts in Raleigh Thursday, Charlotte Friday and Pittsburgh Saturday. Before leaving North Carolina to take his tour to the northeast, Bryan took time for a special stop in Charlotte.

The musician CMT called a "superstar" stopped by Levine Children's Hospital for an intimate performance with a special audience.

The hospital shared a video of Bryan leading a singalong with several young patients and members of the staff. They were performing his song, "Kick the Dust Up."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

With the video on its Facebook page, the hospital included a message of appreciation for Bryan.

"We (love) Luke Bryan! Thanks for visiting us."

Several people commenting on the post echoed those sentiments. Many thanked Bryan, others explained acts like this are the reason they are fans and others just were moved by the gesture.

The appearance at the children's hospital came after a 23-song set the night before at PNC Music Pavilion. It was a performance that came in the midst of a recent heat wave, something Bryan took notice of during Friday's concert.

“It is hot as hell. What is the deal?” Bryan asked the sold-out crowd Friday night, when he also played "Kick the Dust Up," according to the Charlotte Observer's Theoden Janes. “I’ll tell ya, if y’all see me go down, just give me a minute, I’ll get back up. But I might hit —” he stammered. “I might just —” he sweated. “Ugh. Like, UGH,” he sighed. Then, again: “It’s hot as hell.”

Bryan just wrapped up the second month of his current tour, which has dates scheduled though the summer and into October.

He played at Myrtle Beach's Carolina Country Music Fest early in June before closing the month with the consecutive dates at Raleigh's Coastal Credit Union Music Park and Charlotte before playing Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

Next up for Bryan is a concert at historic Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox.