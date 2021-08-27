UNC’s Class of 2020 gets long-awaited ceremony and a special speaker: Ol’ Roy himself

Former UNC-Chapel Hill basketball coach Roy Williams will give graduates in the Class of 2020 the speech they’ve been waiting for for over a year. And it’ll likely include a few dadgums, daggums and other ‘Roy-isms’ that fans will miss this basketball season.

Williams will return to campus to be the keynote speaker for the commencement ceremony this fall. It was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The delayed send-off will be a homecoming of sorts for the now-alumni and for Williams, who retired last spring after a 33-year coaching career. Alumni and their families will be able to attend the event, which will include a tassel-turning ceremony at Kenan Stadium.

“Members of the Class of 2020 have had to wait a year and a half to celebrate their graduation together, and we want to make sure their ceremony is extra special,” Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said in a statement. “Coach Williams is an inspiration on and off the court, and his love for Carolina is unmatched. I know he will provide sound wisdom and share his passion for Carolina with our graduates.”

Williams is a two-time Carolina alumnus who led the men’s basketball team to three NCAA championships during his 18 years as head coach at UNC. He led the Tar Heels to a 485-163 record, two additional Final Fours, nine ACC regular-season championships and three ACC Tournament wins.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Naismith Hall of Fame coach earned 903 wins while at Carolina and the University of Kansas. He also spent a decade as an assistant coach at UNC under Coach Dean Smith.

Williams and his wife, Wanda, also made a significant impact off the court, recently giving a $3 million donation to support scholarships for student-athletes, low-income Carolina Covenant Scholars and Chancellor’s Science Scholars. They gave more than $5.8 million to Carolina while Williams was head coach of the Tar Heels.

The commencement ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 10, at Kenan Stadium as part of a three-day celebration for the Class of 2020. The activities include a traditional Bell Tower climb, a Welcome Back to Franklin Street party and a tailgate for the Carolina vs. Florida State football game, where graduates will be recognized. The weekend will end with the UNC General Alumni Association’s traditional champagne toast and the commencement ceremony.

Members of the Class of 2020 have until Sept. 24 to register for the ceremony and Oct. 1 for other events.

The football stadium is open to fans for games, but they are encouraged to be vaccinated and wear masks.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER