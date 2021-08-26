Daily COVID cases spiking at UNC-Chapel Hill and NC State a week into fall semester

Daily COVID-19 cases are spiking at both UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State University, one week after students returned to campus for in-person classes.

Officials from both universities have said that the virus is not spreading in classrooms.

At UNC-CH, new daily student cases have quadrupled since the first day of classes last week. Fifty cases were reported on Wednesday, according to the COVID-19 dashboard. That’s nearly triple the amount of new cases reported the previous day.

UNC-CH recently changed its testing policy to twice a week for unvaccinated students.

UNC-Chapel Hill reported an uptick in daily COVID-19 cases among students since classes started this fall. Screenshot of UNC-Chapel Hill COVID-19 dashboard

About 250 students have tested positive since Aug. 1, and the majority of those tested on campus are asymptomatic. The positivity rate for campus testing is currently 2.26%. That accounts for about 75% of the cases reported.

There is currently one cluster of 8 cases at Avery residence hall, and about 50 students are isolating or quarantining on campus.

The university is not requiring vaccines, but 88% of UNC-CH students and 82% of employees have reported they are vaccinated as of Aug. 26.

UNC-CH Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz has said they expect to have positive cases on campus, including among those who are fully vaccinated. However, UNC-CH and other UNC System schools plan to maintain in-person operations with masks required on campus and testing protocols.

More testing, more cases at NC State

At N.C. State, 44 students tested positive on Tuesday and another 21 new cases were reported Wednesday. There was a slight bump in daily cases when students first moved in. This second spike comes about a week after classes started.

N.C. State University reported a spike in daily COVID-19 cases among students since classes started this fall. Screenshot of N.C. State COVID-19 dashboard

About 240 students and 60 employees have tested positive since Aug. 1, according to the NCSU COVID-19 dashboard. The positivity rate for campus testing is less than 1%, and accounts for about half of the cases reported.

More than 500 students are isolating or quarantining off campus. About 40 are isolating or quarantining on campus.

The university has not reported any clusters in residence halls this fall.

N.C. State is not reporting vaccination rates on its website, but reports that more than 28,000 members of its campus community are vaccinated.

As of Aug. 26, about 65% of students, 79% of faculty and 61% of staff are vaccinated, according to university spokesperson Fred Hartman.

N.C. State students cross Hillsborough Street on the first day of classes for the fall semester, on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. Casey Toth ctoth@newsobserver.com

It’s unclear whether the positive cases are mostly among those who are unvaccinated because the data isn’t readily available, Hartman said.

N.C. State has been testing more students and employees since the start of the semester and as it began mandatory testing for anyone who hasn’t uploaded their vaccination status.

“With more testing, there will be more positives,” Hartman said. “The goal is to have extensive testing in place so we can quickly identify cases, take appropriate measures and reduce the spread.”

What should students do if exposed to COVID?

Students who are identified as a close contact (within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more to an individual who has tested positive) should report that to the university and get tested 3-5 days after their initial exposure.

At both universities, students, faculty and staff members who have been exposed but are asymptomatic and vaccinated can continue to attend in-person classes. Masks are required for students and employees at all indoor facilities, including classrooms.

Those who have been fully vaccinated will not be required to quarantine if identified as an asymptomatic close contact.

Students experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should immediately self-isolate and contact campus health to get tested.

At UNC-CH, any student who has to quarantine or isolate due to COVID-19 is eligible for a University Approved Absence for any classes they miss, regardless of whether the class is in-person or virtual. At UNC-CH they can submit a request to the University Approved Absence Office.

N.C. State advises students and employees who have symptoms not to attend work or class and to contact their medical provider. They should notify their instructor and/or supervisor of their absence.