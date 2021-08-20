86-year-old among two killed by flooding in Haywood County, NC. Seven still missing

The number of people missing in flood-ravaged Haywood County fell from 20 to seven in the past day, as crews continue searching for people who have not been heard from since Tuesday’s storm.

Sheriff Greg Christopher reports the death toll on Friday continues to stand at two, both of them men found in the Cruso community. They were identified as Frank Mungo, 86, and Franklin McKenzie, 68.

County officials are focusing their search for the missing in the hard-hit Bethel and Cruso areas.

Christopher says the county has names for the missing, but few details. “Unfortunately, for some, that’s all we have is just a first name and a last time,” he said.

Travis Donaldson, director of emergency services for the county, says some people in the county “watched their community get wiped away.”

“In places in Cruso there’s what I would call almost complete destruction. There’s areas of the community that don’t exist any more,” he said.

Mark this down: we will rebuild Western North Carolina from these floods.https://t.co/KDJytucza6 — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) August 20, 2021

“The amount of 911 calls that our dispatchers took that night was astronomical. They couldn’t answer the phone quick enough. ... They were drowning in phone calls while others were drowning in Cruso.”

Ten to 15 bridges in the Cruso area “are destroyed or damaged beyond use,” he said.

The floods developed after remnants of Tropical Storm Fred crossed western North Carolina, dropping as much as a foot of rain on parts of Haywood and Transylvania counties.

Rivers quickly rose over their banks into surrounding streets and neighborhoods, taking homes off their foundations and pushing vehicles along in the current.

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency, as news spread that bridges were damaged and dozens of roads were blocked by debris or washed away.

Earlier in the week, the county reported 35 people were unaccounted for and that dropped to 20 on Thursday. The missing include people from outside the county who were visiting, officials say.

At least 500 families were displaced by the flooding. Many of them lived in mobile home parks that were washed away, county officials say.